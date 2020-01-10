Notice of Public Sale

On March 20, 2020 at Nine o’clock in the morning, Mr. G’s Pro Tow L.L.C. will offer to sell or clear title to the lien holder on the following described motor vehicle(s) in order to satisfy labor and storage charges incurred against said vehicle(s).

1975 Chevrolet Pickup Vehicle Identification Number ccy145s191600

Total amount of charges incurred $1,881.39 (One Thousand Eight Hundred Eighty One dollars and thirty nine cents.)

Auction to be held at Mr. G’s Pro Tow L.L.C., 7625 Baca Lane, Santa Fe, NM 87507.

Mr. G’s Pro Tow L.L.C. , Inc reserves the right to refuse any and all bids on said motor vehicle(s). Mr. G’s Pro Tow also has the right to bid on any and all said vehicle(s).

HCS Pub. January 10, 17, 2020