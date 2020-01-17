NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On March 02, 2020 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2007 Lexus IS250 4DR VIN JTHBK262X72036363. NM license plate NPB753. Last known registered owner is Tani Gallup of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of$1519.62. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Christian’s Automotive 8811 2nd ST NW Albuquerque, NM 87114 (505) 899-2400.

HCS Pub. January 17, 24, 2020