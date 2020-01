Auction of household goods for unpaid storage rent by Emiliano Martinez, Via Serenita SW, ABQ, NM, and David Powell, 1005 Louisiana Blvd NE, ABQ, NM, at Economy Storage, 10308 Candelaria Rd NE, ABQ, NM 87112 at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, 02/01/2020.

Auction of a white panel truck for unpaid storage rent of $288.00 by L.Wheeler, ABQ, NM, at Economy Storage, 10308 Candelaria Rd NE, ABQ, NM 87112 at 1:00 p.m. Monday, 03/02/2020.

HCS Pub. January 17, 24, 2020