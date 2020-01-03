Notice is hereby given that ALAMEDA STORAGE OF NORTHEAST ALBUQUERQUE, 6800 OAKLAND AVE NE, ALBUQUERQUE NM 87113, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following unit for online bid auction. Alameda Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place. Date: JANUARY 22, 2020 Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. online at www.storagetreasures.com Units can be viewed prior to auction start time. Any paid-up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 5:00 PM 3 days after the sale.

D70, Nicole Nieto, 8901 Jefferson St NE Apt 714, Albuquerque, NM 87113, bed, leather bed frame, couch, crockpot, microwave, doll house, towels and blankets, kitchenware (pots and pans), stereo, boxes and totes, large blower (inflatables), toys, shelving.

