Storage Auction

Pursuant to the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Law H.B. #273, July 1, 1987, U-Stor-It (Snowbank East Self Storage, LLC) at 10101 Snowheights Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112, will on January 23, 2020, sell at Public Sale to the highest bidder, or otherwise dispose of the complete contents of the storage units listed below. Time of sale will be 10:00 am. U-Stor-It reserves the right to specify minimum bid or refuse bids on any units. The purchaser is to remove everything from the premises within 24 hours from the time of the sale. Any of the units listed may be withdrawn from the sale up to the sale time. Payment is to be cash only. Unit #, name, last known address and a brief description is listed below.

Avila, Guillermo

C51

7228 Fulton St.

Dan Diego, CA 92111

Kitchen Items, Bike, Chair, Table, Jewelry Box, Misc. Boxes and Items.

Briscoe, Nicole

C40

2514 General Bradley St. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Toys, Baby Furniture, Misc. Bags, Boxes and Items.

Cubriel, Oscar

C93

10160 Menaul Blvd. NE, #S-24

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Shop Vac, Canopy, Washer and Dryer, Car Bumpers, Misc. Bags and Items.

Hogan, Patricia

F472

526 San Pablo NE

Albuquerque, NM 87108

Tool Boxes, Tools, Tires, Dining Chairs,, Misc. Boxes and Items.

Joe, Emma

C97

10052 Menaul Blvd. NE, #C22

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Bins, Boxes, and Bags of Clothes

Juarez, Lionel

B73

10056 Menaul Blvd. NE, #C-9

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Tables, Tools, Toys, Crates, Yard Tools, Misc. Boxes and Items.

Molina, Carlos

F468

10429 San Jacinto NE

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Bikes, Dressers, Cabinet, Golf Clubs, Clothes, Misc. Boxes and Items.

Montoya, Desiree

B6

5100 Eastern Ave. SE

Albuquerque, NM 87108

Sofa.

