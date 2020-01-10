Storage Auction
Pursuant to the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Law H.B. #273, July 1, 1987, U-Stor-It (Snowbank East Self Storage, LLC) at 10101 Snowheights Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112, will on January 23, 2020, sell at Public Sale to the highest bidder, or otherwise dispose of the complete contents of the storage units listed below. Time of sale will be 10:00 am. U-Stor-It reserves the right to specify minimum bid or refuse bids on any units. The purchaser is to remove everything from the premises within 24 hours from the time of the sale. Any of the units listed may be withdrawn from the sale up to the sale time. Payment is to be cash only. Unit #, name, last known address and a brief description is listed below.
Avila, Guillermo
C51
7228 Fulton St.
Dan Diego, CA 92111
Kitchen Items, Bike, Chair, Table, Jewelry Box, Misc. Boxes and Items.
Briscoe, Nicole
C40
2514 General Bradley St. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Toys, Baby Furniture, Misc. Bags, Boxes and Items.
Cubriel, Oscar
C93
10160 Menaul Blvd. NE, #S-24
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Shop Vac, Canopy, Washer and Dryer, Car Bumpers, Misc. Bags and Items.
Hogan, Patricia
F472
526 San Pablo NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Tool Boxes, Tools, Tires, Dining Chairs,, Misc. Boxes and Items.
Joe, Emma
C97
10052 Menaul Blvd. NE, #C22
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Bins, Boxes, and Bags of Clothes
Juarez, Lionel
B73
10056 Menaul Blvd. NE, #C-9
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Tables, Tools, Toys, Crates, Yard Tools, Misc. Boxes and Items.
Molina, Carlos
F468
10429 San Jacinto NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Bikes, Dressers, Cabinet, Golf Clubs, Clothes, Misc. Boxes and Items.
Montoya, Desiree
B6
5100 Eastern Ave. SE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Sofa.
HCS Pub. January 10, 17, 2020
0 comments