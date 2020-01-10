Storage Auction

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday January 20, 2020 at 2:00 AM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.

B-25 Gutierrez, Monica 1213 Clancy Dr NE ABQ NM 87112. Furn. & Misc. $ 796.42

D-106 Webb, Mary Lou 848 Trading Post SE ABQ NM 87123 Lots of Misc. $ 793.60

D-119 Managers Unit Whiting, Ray 2400 Chelwood Park NE ABQ NM 87111 Telescope, Boxes & misc. $ 646.80 Small, Justin 5766 Georgia Ave Washington DC 20011 Coffee table, wood $ 484.80

D-121 West, Larry 2809 Porto St SW ABQ NM 87121 Suitcases & Mis. $ 565.80

E-150 Padilla, Stephanie 14201 Mocho NE ABQ NM 87123 Ladder, Lots of boxes, Misc. $ 1003.54

F-170 Romero, Angel 401 Virginia NE Apt 3 ABQ NM 87108 Speaker boxes, Electronics, Misc. $ 787.80

I-236 Gutierrez, Angelo 801 Locust St NE # 1217 ABQ NM 87102 Misc. $ 427.60

I-281 Shaffer, Daniel 3508 Tulane NE Apt D ABQ NM 87107 Wheelchair & lot of misc. $ 499.05

K-375 Benavidez, Richard 2911 Gen Chenault NE ABQ NM 87112 Safe, Propane tanks, Furn & Misc $ 605.80

P-454 Scott, Rachael 2600 Americare Ct NW #10107 ABQ NM 87120 Pool table, Fishing rods, Furn., File cabinet $ 933.97

Any of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at anytime without prior notice.

HCS Pub. January 10, 17, 2020