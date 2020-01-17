Storage Auction

Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Southwest Self- Storage, LLC located at 700 98th Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121, will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:00 a.m. January 30, 2020. The Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY. Additional Refundable Cleaning Deposit of $50.00/unit required. Bring your own lock or we have them to purchase.

12.5×40 RV UNIT: (E207) Harold E Brown, 344 4th Ave SW, Rio Rancho, NM 87124. Household Furniture, sump pump, water heater.

10×10 UNIT (A113) Matthew Silva or Stephanie M Garcia, 301 La Media SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105 Furniture, boxes, tools, bags

10×10 UNIT (D302) Alejandro Perez or Rebecca Perez, 743 Terracotta SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Generator, Tools, Boxes, Misc

10×10 UNIT (C425) Dava Jojola or Matt Apodaca, 9732 Westbound Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Misc Household, furniture, boxes

10×10 UNIT (E104) Linda K Neil, 303 NE 5th St, Stigler, OK 74462. Boxes, Bins, Clothes, Misc Household

10×10 UNIT (B632) Geraldine M Setser, 6600 Bluewater St SW, E-245, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Canopy, Cedar Chest, Misc Household, furniture, boxes

10×10 UNIT (E125) Luz E Cota, 9600 Central Ave SW, #155, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Ladder, Tool Belts, Boxes, Misc

10×15 UNIT (C520) Julie B Bangert, 10306 Cornelia Ct. SW, Albuquerque, NM 8712. Boxes, Furniture, Table

HCS Pub. January 17, 24, 2020