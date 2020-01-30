No. CV-2019-9351
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV-2019-9351
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Debra Montoya
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Debra Montoya, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Debra Montoya
Proposed Name Deborah Corona
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Benjamin Chavez, District Judge, on the 17th day of March 2020, at the hour of 2:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Deborah Corona
Deborah M. Corona
HCS Pub. January 31, February 7, 2020