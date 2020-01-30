No. CV 2020 00630
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 00630
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Josephine Madeline Martinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Josephine Madeline Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Josephine Madeline Martinez
Proposed Name Jo Madeline Martinez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 28th day of February 2020, at the hour of 9:55 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Josephine Madeline Martinez
Josephine Madeline Martinez
HCS Pub. January 31, February 7, 2020