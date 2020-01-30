No. CV 2020 00716
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 00716
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Rosa Ortega
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Rosa Ortega, Resident of the City of Corrales, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Maria Rosa Ortega
Proposed Name Rose Marie Ortega
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 17th day of March 2020, at the hour of 2:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria Rosa Ortega
Maria Rosa Ortega
HCS Pub. January 31, February 7, 2020