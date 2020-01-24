Public Sale
Notice of Public Sale
On March 9, 2020 at 10:00 o’clock in the morning and every 10 minuets thereafter until all cars are sold undersigned will offer to sell or clear title to the lien holder on the following described motor vehicle(s) in order to satisfy labor and storage charges incurred against said vehicle(s).
1988 Chevrolet S10 PK, VIN# 1GCBS14E4J8209503, total amount of charges incurred, $1,233.71.
1990 Ford Ranger PK, VIN# 1FTCR14T8LPB21562, total amount of charges incurred, $1,276.86.
1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee UT, VIN# 1J4GZ8Y2SC791361, total amount of charges incurred, $1,215.53.
2000 Chrysler Town & Country SV, VIN# 2C4GP443X2R783357, total amount of charges incurred, $1,355.77.
2001 Ford Taurus 4dr, VIN# 1FAFP2251G218662, total amount of charges incurred, $1,150.81.
2001 Dodge Dakota PK, VIN# 1B7GL2AN71S118192, total amount of charges incurred, $1,183.17.
2002 Lexus ES300 4dr, VIN# JTHBF30G325020754, total amount of charges incurred, $1,226.32.
2005 Mazda 3 4dr, VIN# JM1BK323351222223, total amount of charges incurred, $1,152.80.
2006 Infiniti QX56 UT, VIN# 5N3AA08C86N806568, total amount of charges incurred, $1, 222.92’
2007 Pontiac Grand Prix 4dr, VIN# 2G2WP552471211752, total amount of charges incurred, $1,370.55.
2009 Lincoln MKZ 4dr, VIN# 3LNHM26T29R606767, total amount of charges incurred, $1,168.98.
2011 Chrysler 200 4dr, VIN# 1C3BC1FG8BN503912, total amount of charges incurred, $1,247.89.
2016 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr, VIN# 1G1ZE5ST0GF202155, total amount of charges incurred, $1,222,92.
2020 Toyota Corolla 4dr, VIN# JTDP4RCE3LJ019705, total amount of charges incurred, $1,187.16.
At Knittle’s Towing Inc, 2412 Jefferson ST NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110. Knittle’s Towing, Inc reserves the right to refuse any and all bids on said motor vehicle(s). Knittle’s Towing, Inc. also has the right to bid on any and all said vehicle(s).
HCS Pub. January 24, 31, 2020