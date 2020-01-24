PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
State of New Mexico,
County of BERNALILLO Date of notice 01/24/20
Location of sale: BONES TOWING & SALVAGE
105 DALE SE
ABQ. NM 87105
Time of sale: 10:00 AM
Phone number: (505) 243-4813
On APRIL 13TH, 2020 at BONES TOWING, the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
Make: YONGFU
Year/Model: 2019 SCOOTER
Title Number: __________
VIN: LL0TCAPHUKY120073
License Number: N/A
Total amount of charges incurred: $ 1054.98
Terms: Cash in hand on day of sale.
Date of receipt or return of notice of lien:
JAN 13TH, 2019.
Signed Jason Lemons
HCS Pub. January 24, 31, 2020