Public Sale
Notice of Public Sale
On March 22, 2020 at 10:00 o’clock in the morning and every 15 minuets thereafter until all cars are sold undersigned will offer to sell or clear title to the lien holder on the following described motor vehicle(s) in order to satisfy labor and storage charges incurred against said vehicle(s).
2002 Ford F-150, VIN# 1FTRX17252NM24299, total amount of charges, $1,110.00.
2001 Ford Ranger, VIN# 1FTYR14D31PB68848, total amount of charges incurres, $1,110.00.
2002 Chevrolet Blazer, VIN# 1GNDT13W42K164347, total amount of charges incurred, $1,110.00.
At Property of Charles Henry, located at 305 Wayne Rd. NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87114. Charles Henry reserves the right to refuse any and all bids on said motor vehicle(s). Charles Henry also has the right to bid on any and all said vehicle(s).
HCS Pub. January 31, February 7, 2020