No. CV 2020 00214
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 00214
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Barbarita Unali
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Barbarita Unali, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Barbarita Unali
Proposed Name
Barbara Maxine Unale
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 4th day of March 2020, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 520
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Barbarita Casaus
Barbarita Unali
HCS Pub. February 7, 14, 2020