No. CV 2020 00815
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Carrine Apodaca
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Carrine Apodaca, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Carrine Apodaca
Proposed Name
Corine Apodaca
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 3rd day of March 2020, at the hour of 11:15 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Carrine Apodaca
Carrine Apodaca
HCS Pub. February 7, 14, 2020