No. CV 2020 01147
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 01147
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Selina Marie Tellez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Selina Marie Tellez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Selina Marie Tellez
Proposed Name Selina Marie Garley
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 11th day of March 2020, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Selina Marie Tellez
Selina Marie Tellez
HCS Pub. February 14, 21, 2020