No. CV 2020 01471
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2020 01471
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Mario Rey Ruiz
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mario Rey Ruiz, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Mario Rey Ruiz
Proposed Name Mario Rey Salazar
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 8th day of April 2020, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mario Rey Ruiz
Mario Rey Ruiz
HCS Pub. February 28, March 6, 2020