No. CV 2020 01508
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ricardo Gallegos
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ricardo Gallegos, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Ricardo Gallegos
Proposed Name
Richard A. Gallegos
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 1st day of April 2020, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ricardo Gallegos
Ricardo Gallegos
HCS Pub. February 28, March 6, 2020