STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 01515
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Bonnie Dorothy Littleton
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bonnie Dorothy Littleton, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Bonnie Dorothy Littleton
Proposed Name Bonnie Dorothy Gibb
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 8th day of April 2020, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 506
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Bonnie Littleton
Bonnie D. Littleton
HCS Pub. February 28, March 6, 2020