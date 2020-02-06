No. D-202-CV-2020 00908
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 00908
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Mary Elizabeth Pettigrew
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Elizabeth Pettigrew, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Mary Elizabeth Pettigrew
Proposed Name Maribeth Pettigrew
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 18th day of March 2020, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rm 616
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mary Elizabeth Pettigrew
Mary Elizabeth Pettigrew
HCS Pub. February 7, 14, 2020