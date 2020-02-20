No. D-202-CV-2020 01325
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 01325
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Spring Lichtfeldt
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Spring Lichtfeldt, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Spring Lichtfeldt
Proposed Name Spring Ron
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 6 day of April 2020, at the hour of 2:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Spring Lichtfeldt
S Lichtfeldt
HCS Pub. February 21, 28, 2020