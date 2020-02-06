PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Golden Target Self- Storage located at 8601 Montgomery NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111, will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 9.00 am March 12, 2020. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.
Unit C41: Crystal D. Garrison, 3600 Eubank Blvd NE #5-C, Alb. NM 87111, Kids Stuff, Misc. items.
Unit C49: Sidney Smith, 3804 Eagle Dr NE, Olympia, WA 98516, Household items, Misc. Items.
Unit C59: Chrystal Warmoth, 5830 Medical Drive, San Antonio, TX 78240, Household Items.
Unit D2552: Charles A. Domenici, 11400 Herman Rosa SE, Alb. NM 87123, Household items, Misc.
Unit D73: Cynthia Lopez, 8600 Las Camas NE, Alb. NM 87111, Misc. Household items.
Unit F8: Richard Allen Mack Jr. 215 Lead Ave. SW #3102, Alb. NM 87102, Misc. items.
HCS Pub. February 7, 14, 2020