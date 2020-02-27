Public Sale
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On April 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2017 Chrysler 200 VIN 1C3CCCAG5HN502328. No license plate. Last known registered owner is Phyllis J Trott of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $1353.72. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. February 28, March 6, 2020