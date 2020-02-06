Public Sale
Public Sale at ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE, 9500 Central Ave. SW, 02-24-20 at 10:00am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy the owner’s lien for rent under N.M.S.A Sec. 48-11-7 et. Seq. Sale is With Reserve. ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE reserves the right to set minimum bids and to refuse bids. CASH ONLY.
Unit # 123 Ariel M. Ruybal 6901 Glenrio RD NW Apt 2119 Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Cabinets, bins, lamps, brooms, misc items.
Unit # 251Joylen Tafoya 7809 Rainwater RD SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Loveseat, latter’s, boxes, swimming pool parts, misc items.
Unit # 406 Jose Claus 2731 Sunny Sky LN SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Concrete mixer, fridge, stove, dishwasher, craftsmen tool box, boxes, bins, misc items.
Unit # 541Patricia Rodriguez-Chao 10401 Central AVE NW #109 Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Couches, cabinet, bedroom furniture, microwave, misc items.
HCS Pub. February 7, 14, 2020