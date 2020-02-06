Public Sale
Notice of Public Sale
On March 20, 2020 at 10:00 o’clock in the morning and every 10 minuets thereafter until all cars are sold undersigned will offer to sell or clear title to the lien holder on the following described motor vehicle(s) in order to satisfy labor and storage charges incurred against said vehicle(s).
1975 Chevrolet C2500 PK, VIN# CCZ245Z111427, total amount of charges incurred, $1,226.37.
1986 Subaru Brat PK, VIN# JF3AU53B1GE501122, total amount of charges incurred, $1,226.37.
2001 Toyota Solara CP, VIN# 2T1CF22P21C491096, total amount of charges incurred, $1,221.52.
2003 Lincoln Navigator UT, VIN# 5LMFU28R83LJ26762, total amount of charges incurred, $1,398.92.
2004 Dodge Stratus 4dr, VIN# 1B3EL36T14N143565, total amount of charges incurred, $1,328.80.
2004 Jeep Cherokee UT, VIN# 1J4GX48S74C111943, total amount of charges incurred, $1,415.10.
2004 Nissan Maxima 4dr, VIN# 1N4BA41E44C931263, total amount of charges incurred, $1,388.13.
2004 Nissan Xterra UT, VIN# 5N1ED28T34C686913, total amount of charges incurred, $1,183.17.
2007 Mercury Milan 4dr, VIN# 3MEHM07Z17R619890, total amount of charges incurred, $1,460.24.
2008 Dodge Avenger 4dr, VIN# 1B3LC46KX8N189972, total amount of charges incurred, $1,229.55.
At Knittle’s Towing Inc, 2412 Jefferson ST NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110. Knittle’s Towing, Inc reserves the right to refuse any and all bids on said motor vehicle(s). Knittle’s Towing, Inc. also has the right to bid on any and all said vehicle(s).
HCS Pub. February 7, 14, 2020