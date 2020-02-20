Storage Auction
Pursuant to the Self Storage Lien Act (NMSA 1978 §§ 48-11-1 to -9), MAK Daddy Duff LLC d/b/a Duffy’s Self-Storage, located at 1378 Vegas Verdes, Santa Fe NM 87507, will offer the following three units for sale at auction on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10:00 am.
10×20 UNIT: Lamont Brown, 2816 Camino Principe, Santa Fe, NM 87505. Contents consist of: Furniture and misc. household items.
10×20 UNIT: Lara Lynn Vigil, P.O. Box 52, Medanales, NM 87548. Contents consist of: Furniture, bicycle, snowboard, and misc. household items.
Duffy’s Self-Storage reserves the right to set minimum bids; all items sold “as is” without warranty. Additional Refundable Cleaning Deposit of $50.00/unit required. Bring your own lock. CASH ONLY.
HCS Pub. February 21, 28, 2020