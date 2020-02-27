Storage Auction
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Los Lunas Self Storage located at 3509 Hwy 47, Los Lunas, NM 87031 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10am March 10, 2020. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.
Unit D9 10×10: Ray Lucero, Jr., PO Box 835, Ignacio, CO 81137 – Bike, Furniture, Yard Tools, Household Items.
Unit A11 10×20: Harold Caruth – Skill Saw, Gas Grill, Grandfather Clock, Furniture, Household items
Unit A4W 10×10: Salomon Alderete, 2095 El Dorado Loop, Bosque Farms, NM 87068 – Guitar Case, Guitar Amp, Portable Dolly, Toys, Household items.
HCS Pub. February 28, March 6, 2020