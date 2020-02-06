Storage Sale
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Southwest Self- Storage, LLC located at 700 98th Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121, will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:00 am February 25, 2020. The Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY. Additional Refundable Cleaning Deposit of $50.00/unit required. Bring your own lock or we have them to purchase.
10×15 UNIT: (C513) Juan Montoya, 820 Westsky SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Furniture, Mattresses, Boxes
10×15 UNIT (C518) Jose Claus, 2309 Candelaria Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107 Tools, Furniture, Boxes
5×10 (A044) Sandra L Othole 115 Yucca Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Shelving, Bags, Bins, Wheelchair
5×10 UNIT (A057) Sandra L Othole, 115 Yucca Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Furniture, Tables, Dresser,
10×25 UNIT (F446/546) Santiago Gallegos, 1143 Oyster Place, Oxnard, CA 93030. Furniture, Shelving, Cabinets, Refrigerator, Boxes, Bags, Bins
10×10 UNIT (D206) Charlie Gonzales, 312 1/2 63rd Street NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Furniture, Trunk, Bins, Bags, Household.
10×10 UNIT (G345) Managers Unit, 700 98th St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Furniture, Artwork, Nick Knacks, Miscellaneous Household,
HCS Pub. February 7, 14, 2020