Storage Sale
Notice is hereby given
Pursuant to New Mexico Statutes Sec. 48-3-14 seq. that the following goods will be sold at 220 Isleta Blvd. SW, Albuquerque, NM March 7, 2020,
at 10:00 AM to satisfy the lien claimed by New Mexico Stor-N-Lock, together with all cost of the sale.
Laura Sustaita, 760 La Vega Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105
Units A05 and A10 $1,220.00 – Miscellaneous
Emma Martinez-Gallegos, 310 57th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105
Units A06 $250.00 and D11 $325.00 – Miscellaneous
Edwin Lopez, 5901 Legends Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120
Unit B34, $445.00 – Miscellaneous
Henry Felix, 1502 Edith Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Unit A14, $390.00 – Miscellaneous
New Mexico Stor-N-Lock may withdraw any of the above items from the sale at any time without prior notice.
HCS Pub. February 21, 28, 2020
Notice of Public Auction. The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 12th day of March, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpaceStorage – Coors Blvd, 2559 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120
Unit S01 BRIGGS, SEAN R. last known address; 5324 OAKLEDGE CT NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87120 contents: tools, car parts, boxes and bins.
Unit S33 GARINO, TERRY last known address; 218 SHARON DR NE ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123 contents: antique furniture, piano, beds, paintings, refrigerator.
Unit Q05 RIBONI, ESPIE last known address; 3501 ATRISCO DR. NW APT. 520 ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87120 contents: Mattresses, furniture, fan, bins, bedframe, boxes. Unit O93 MAREZ, LAURA A. last known address; P O BOX 52121 ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87181 contents: baby stroller, kids’ toys, tool box, baby swing, Kids wagon, Rocking horse. Unit N49 Smith, Sherman M last known address; 4905 Saint Stephens RD Eight Mile, AL 36613 contents: tables, chairs, patio furniture, cooler, tricycle and kids push car.
Unit L41 GARINO, TERRY last known address; 218 SHARON DR NE ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123 contents: furniture, clothing, household goods, toys, scooter, ladders, yard tools. Unit J40 COLUNGA, JESUS M. last known address; 4201 COORS BLVD SW TRLR 1 ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87121 contents: oil drain pan, dolly, clothes, shoes, rice cooker, tools, toys table, jumper cables, and stuff mickey mouse.
Unit I39 Ponce-Noriega, Edwin last known address; 801 Locust PL NE APT 2190 Albuquerque, NM 87102 contents: Lamp, Microwave, boxes, bags, vacuum, mattress, and kitchen utensils.
Unit E38 JOE, CHARNALLE last known address; 5107 PHEASANT AVE NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87120 contents: Pop up Canopy 4, Camping chairs, Propane tank, Ice cooler 2, Water cooler jug, Guitar hero, outdoor cook stove, bags and boxes.
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. February 21, 28, 2020