CAUSE NO. CV 2020 01714
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Mikoto Misaka
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mikoto Misaka, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Mikoto Misaka to Evangeline Athanasia Katherine McDowell, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 8th day of April 2020, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. 5TH Fl.
Respectfully submitted,
Mikoto Misaka
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. March 6, 13, 2020