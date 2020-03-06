No. CV 2020 01736
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Female Montoya
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Female Montoya, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Female Montoya
Proposed Name Nancy Montoya
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 8th day of April 2020, at the hour of 2:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #716
Respectfully submitted,
Female Montoya
HCS Pub. March 6, 13, 2020