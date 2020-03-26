No. CV 2020 01976
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 01976
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Cody Allen Ricketts
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Cody Allen Ricketts, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Cody Allen Ricketts
Proposed Name Alan Maxey
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 4th day of May 2020, at the hour of 2:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, #716 Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Cody Allen Ricketts
Cody Allen Ricketts
HCS Pub. March 27, April 3, 2020