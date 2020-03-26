No. CV 2020 02135
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 02135
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ricky Gallegos
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ricky Gallegos, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Ricky Gallegos
Proposed Name
Rick Jessie Sanchez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 28 day of April 2020, at the hour of 11:15 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ricky Gallegos
Ricky Gallegos
HCS Pub. March 27, April 3, 2020