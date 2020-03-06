No. D-202-CV-2020-01636
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2020-01636
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
PATRICK SEAN OLIVAS
FOR CHANGE OF NAME,
Petitioner.
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME (ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Petitioner, Patrick Sean Olivas, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Patrick Sean Olivas to Sean Olivas and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Benjamin Chavez, District Judge, on the 8th day of April, 2020, at the hour of 2:20 p.m., at the Bernalillo County District Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
KELEHER & McLEOD, P. A.
By: /s/ Chad Worthen
Chad F. Worthen
PO Box AA
Albuquerque, NM 87103
Telephone: (505) 346-4646
Email: cw@keleher-law.com
Attorney for Petitioner
HCS Pub. March 6, 13, 2020