No. D-202-CV 2020 01938
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Andrew Douglas Suplicki-Venaglia
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Andrew Douglas Suplicki-Venaglia, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Andrew Douglas Suplicki-Venaglia
Proposed Name
Andrew Douglas Suplicki
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 16th day of April 2020, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Andrew Douglas Suplicki-Venaglia
Andrew Douglas Suplicki-Venaglia
HCS Pub. March 13, 20, 2020