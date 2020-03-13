No. D-202-CV-2020 01940
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 01940
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Amie Malkhassian
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Aiden James Suplicki-Venaglia
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Amie Malkhassian, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name Aiden James Suplicki-Venaglia
Proposed Name Aiden James Suplicki
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Clay Campbell, District Judge, on the 16th day of April 2020, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Amie Malkhassian
Amie Malkhassian
HCS Pub. March 13, 20, 2020