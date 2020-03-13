No. D-202-CV 2020 01946
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2020 01946
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
TEÓFILO ZUNIGA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that TEÓFILO ZUNIGA, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name TEÓFILO ZUNIGA
Proposed Name THEOPHILUS ZUNIGA
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 8th day of April 2020, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Teófilo Zúńiga
TEÓFILO ZUNIGA
HCS Pub. March 13, 20, 2020