STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2020 01998
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Young Luo Li
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Young Luo Li, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Young Luo Li
Proposed Name Ari Sorrel Li
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 22 day of April 2020, at the hour of 1:30 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Young Luo Li
Young Luo Li
HCS Pub. March 27, April 3, 2020