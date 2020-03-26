No. D-202-CV 2020 02242
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2020 02242
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Frank Gilbert Carrillo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Frank Gilbert Carrillo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Frank Gilbert Carrillo
Proposed Name
Gilbert David Carrillo
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 27th day of May 2020, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rm 610
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Frank Gilbert Carrillo
Frank Gilbert Carrillo
HCS Pub. March 27, April 3, 2020