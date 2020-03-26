NO. D-202-PB-2020-00047
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
NO. D-202-PB-2020-00047
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF MARIYLN ELIZABETH STOUT, f/k/a
MARILYN ELIZABETH POWERS, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within 120 days after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned Personal Representative C/O Richard B. Walker, Attorney at Law, 6605 Uptown Blvd. NE, Suite 300, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110, or filed with the District Court Clerk of the Second Judicial District, Bernalillo County, New Mexico.
DATED March 16th, 2020.
/s/ Andrew John Powers
ANDREW JOHN POWERS
Personal Representative
Submitted by:
RICHARD B. WALKER, PA
Electronically Filed
/S/ Richard B. Walker
RICHARD B. WALKER
Attorney for the Estate of
Marilyn Elizabeth Stout, f/k/a
Marilyn Elizabeth Powers, deceased
6605 Uptown Blvd. NE #300
Albuquerque, N.M. 87110
(505) 883-4848
HCS Pub. March 27, April 3, 10, 2020