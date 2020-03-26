No. D-202-PB-2020-00109
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT
No. D-202-PB-2020-00109
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
JOHN MICHAEL SERVIZIO, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the decedent. All persons having claims against the estate of the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative c/o Thomas Smidt III, Smidt, Reist & Keleher, P.C., 4811A Hardware Drive NE, Suite 4, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, located at the following address: 400 Lomas Blvd NW , Albuquerque , NM 87102
Dated: March 18, 2020
/s/ Michael Servizio,
MICHAEL SERVIZIO, Personal
Representative of the Estate of John Michael Servizio, Deceased
78 Ripley Rd.
Medford MA 02155
(617) 417-3422
Submitted by:
SMIDT, REIST & KELEHER, P.C.
By /s/ Thomas Smidt III
Thomas Smidt III
Attorney for Personal Represenatative
4811-A Hardware Drive NE, Suite 4
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(505) 830-2200
HCS Pub. March 27, April 3, 10, 2020