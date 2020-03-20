Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction. The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 9th day of April, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpaceStorage – Coors Blvd, 2559 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120
Unit J72 Martin, Gabriela, last known address 1335 Cherokee Rd Albuquerque, NM 87107. Unit content, paintings, chairs and table, computer key board. Unit J80 Blake, Lucinda A. last known address 2505 Carver St CARLSBAD, NM 99001 Unit content, Boxes. Unit O82 Lovato, Athena J. last known address 25001 N HWY 89 Paulden, AZ 86334 Unit content, Table and Dresser. Unit P02 ONSUREZ, RICHARD E. last known address, 7609 CLEGHORN CRT Albuquerque, NM 87120 Unit content, Pool Table, Kitchen items, furniture, armoire, cabinets, speakers, miscellaneous tools, wall art, baby high chair, pop up tent, dishwasher, dog crate, suitcases, clothes. Unit Q31 PEREZ, ANDREW P. last known address 1158 south hill rd. BERNALILLO, NM 87004 Unit content, Chainsaw, Flat screen tv, Furniture, Gardening tools, extensions cords, Dresser, Boxes and ladder. Unit J05 Muller, April last known address 3319 Hoyle Rd NE Albuquerque, NM 87110 Matters. Unit content, boxes, Furniture, shoe boxes. Unit I36 Watkins, David last known address 900 COUNTRY CLUB DR RIO RANCHO, NM 87124 Broom, Unit content, Rolling suitcase X3, car CD player, Clothes. Unit D06 GARCIA, MATTHEW G. last known address 10015 LADDER RANCH LN SW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87121 Unit content, Ice chest, desk, chair, fan, exercise bicycle, boxes, wooden chest, air compressor, tools and plastic bins
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. March 20, 27, 2020