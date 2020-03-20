Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 9th day of April, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Los Lunas, 801 Emilio Lopez Rd, Los Lunas, NM, 87031
Unit D38 Martinez, Renee: Last known address: 305 hillandale ave Belen, NM 87002 Furniture, racks, boxes, totes, luggage
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
