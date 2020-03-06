Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction. The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 26th day of March, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Los Lunas, 801 Emilio Lopez Rd, Los Lunas, NM, 87031 Unit K31 Terry East Last known address; 226 High Mesa Los Lunas, NM 87031 Art, books, boxes, furniture, holiday decorations, household items, ladder, washer and dryer. Unit D03 Lisa Jodie Last known address; P.O. Box 702 Belen, NM 87002 furniture, boxes. Unit G22 Kristina Emily Riley Last known address; 675 highway 314 sw apt 649 Los Lunas, NM 87031 TV Stand, vehicle seats, clothes, boxes, airpump, furniture. Unit E43 Oriana Sanchez Last known address; P.O. Box 154 Isleta, NM 87022 boxes, bags, totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. March 6, 13, 2020