Notice of Public Sale
On May 20, 2020 at 10:00 o’clock in the morning the undersigned will offer to sell or clear title to the lien holder on the following described motor vehicle(s) in order to satisfy labor and storage charges incurred against said vehicle(s).
1978 Airstream Travel Trailer TR, VIN# 131A8J24123, total amount of charges incurred, $2,913.70.
At Knittle’s Towing Inc, 2412 Jefferson ST NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110. Knittle’s Towing, Inc reserves the right to refuse any and all bids on said motor vehicle(s). Knittle’s Towing, Inc. also has the right to bid on any and all said vehicle(s).
HCS Pub. March 6, 13, 2020
On April 20, 2020 at 10:00 o’clock in the morning and every 10 minuets thereafter until all cars are sold the undersigned will offer to sell or clear title to the lien holder on the following described motor vehicle(s) in order to satisfy labor and storage charges incurred against said vehicle(s).
1984 Ford Clubwagon VN. VIN# 1FMDE11F9EHC12248, total amount t of charges incurred, $1,280.03.
1997 Ford Expedition UT, VIN# 1FMU18L0VLB93769, total amount of charges incurred $1,266.07.
2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo CP, VIN# 2G1WW12E919335409, total amount of charges incurred, $1,253.39.
2003 Audi Allroad UT, VIN# WA1YD54B63N008234, total amount of charges incurred, $1,253.39.
2004 Acura MDX UT, VIN# 2HNYD18794H516612, total amount of charges incurred, $1,179.99.
2005 Hyundai Accent 4dr, VIN# KMHCG45C45U623068, total amount of charges incurred, $1,217.74.
2005 Mazda 6 4dr, VIN# 1YVFP80C955M39135, total amount of charges incurred, $1,167.09.
2006 Pontiac G6 CP, VIN# 1G2ZM171564186401, total amount of charges incurred, $1,212.35.
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr, VIN# 1G1PA5SH0F7126539, total amount of charges incurred, $1,277.01
HCS Pub. March 6, 13, 2020