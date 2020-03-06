PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On April 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2017 Toyota Corolla. VIN 2T1BURHE2HC883229. NM Temp. 19T-323255 Last known registered owner is Christopher Joseph Otto of Kirtland AFB, NM. In the amount of $1269.84. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. March 6, 13, 2020