Public Sale
Public Sale at ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE, 9500 Central Ave. SW, 03-30-20 at 10:00am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy the owner’s lien for rent under N.M.S.A Sec. 48-11-7 et. Seq. Sale is With Reserve. ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE reserves the right to set minimum bids and to refuse bids. CASH ONLY.
Unit # 252B Gabriel A Crouther 9905 Artemsia AVE SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Bike, tires, boxes, bags, bins, misc items.
Unit # 248 Anthony Reyes 9600 Central AVE SW #13 Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Washer, dryer, cabinets, kitchen table and chairs, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.
Unit # 313 Raul Maldonado 224 Atrisco Vista Blvd SW #22 Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISITS OF: Cabinets, bins, boxes, bags, misc items.
Unit # 503 Israel Ruiz 9919 Sun Mountain Trail SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Pool table, bed frames, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.
HCS Pub. March 13, 20, 2020