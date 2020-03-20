Public Sale
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday March 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.
D-97 Sargeant, Scott (Deceased) 1501 San Pedro SE ABQ NM 87108. Furn. & Misc. $ 565.80
D-121 West, Larry 2809 Porto St SW ABQ NM 87121. Luggage, Lots of Misc. $ 727.80
D-124 Velasquez, Andrew c/o Gabriella Parra 5708 Eastern Ave SE ABQ NM 87108. Giant teddy bears, Misc. Furn., Boxes & Misc. $ 700.60
F-172 Fairbanks, Cynthia 32 Mockingbird Tijeras NM 87059. Boxes, BBQ Grill, Lots of misc. $ 921.27
I-268 Shaw, Leanna 1900 MacBeth Ct NE ABQ NM 87112. Hope chest, Misc. $ 344.70
J-313 Managers Unit: Coleman, Ricky 218 Iron SW ABQ NM 87102. $ 447.60 Munoz, Antonio 11243 Shadow Mountain Rd NE ABQ NM 87123. $ 117.27 TV, Artwork, Dryer, Misc.
HCS Pub. March 20, 27, 2020