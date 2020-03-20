PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On May 04, 2020 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2004 Ford F250 VIN 1FTNW21P84EC89424. NM license plate AFTR80. Last known registered owner is Marcela Alvarez Salas or Henry Salas of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $1353.72. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. March 20, 27, 2020