NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On May 04, 2020 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2016 Chevrolet Sonic VIN 1G1JC5SH5G4166974. NM license plate PDB706. Last known registered owner is Joe Gurule of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $932.00. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Sam’s Paint & Body, Inc. 10110 Acoma RD SE #E Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505)293-3370
HCS Pub. March 20, 27, 2020